Derry CCC draw pairings for the 2020 club championships

Derry CCC made the draws for the group formats of the 2020 championships on Thursday night.

In the senior championship, last year's champions Magherafelt were drawn in the same group as last runners-up Glen.

There will also be a repeat of the 2018 final in Group B, with Slaughtneil also in the group.

In the intermediate championship, contenders Greenlough and Castledawson have been drawn in the same group.

The junior championship brings recently relegated Desertmartin and Craigbane, with recent champions Magilligan and the last two beaten finalists Magilligan, Drum and Moneymore.

Fixtures to be announced on Friday.

SENIOR FOOTBALL

• 16 teams drawn randomly into four groups each containing four teams. Each team will have three games (home, away and neutral), played after the reserve game.

GROUP A: Foreglen, Bellaghy, Newbridge, Loup

GROUP B: Kilrea, Coleraine, Slaughtneil, Lavey

GROUP C: Banagher, Glen, Magherafelt, Ballinderry

GROUP D: Dungiven, Ballinascreen, Claudy, Swatragh

Game 1 - August 8/9

Game 2 - August 15/16

Game 3 - August 29/30

• All 16 teams will qualify for the knock-out stages and the draw will see teams seeded from the group stages. An open draw with 1 v 4 and 2 v 3 with no repeat pairings from the group stages.

Knock-out games - September 12/13

• Quarter Finals (Open draw, avoiding repeat pairings if possible)

September 26/27

• Semi Finals (Open draw)

October 3/4

• Final

October 10/11

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL

• 12 teams drawn randomly into three groups each containing four teams. Each team will have three games (home, away and neutral), played after the reserve games

• The top three teams and the best placed runner up will qualify directly to the Quarter finals. The remaining eight teams will play off for the last four Quarter final spots. This will be done in two pots next top four placed teams in one pot and remaining four in the other pot in an open draw with no repeat pairings

GROUP A: Glack, Limavady, Steelstown, Glenullin

GROUP B: Doire Trasna, Faughanvale, Lissan, Drumsurn

GROUP C: Slaughtmanus, Greenlough, Ballymaguigan, Castledawson

Game 1 - August 8/9

Game 2 - August 15/16

Game 3 - August 29/30

Knock-out games - September 12/13

• Quarter Finals (Open draw, avoiding repeat pairings if possible)

September 26/27

• Semi Finals (Open draw)

October 3/4

• Final

October 10/11

JUNIOR FOOTBALL

• Nine teams drawn randomly into two groups. Teams will play three or four games depending on which group they are in. Each team will have at least 3 games (home, away and neutral, with two neutral games in the group of five).

GROUP A: Desertmartin, Craigbane, Magilligan, Drum, Moneymore.

GROUP B: Sean Dolan's, Ardmore, Ballerin, Doire Colmcille.

Game 1 - August 8/9

Game 2 - August 15/16

Game 3 - August 29/30

Game 4 - September 12/13

Game 5 - September 26/27

• The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarter finals

• Quarter finals – 1 v 4 and 2 v 3

October 3/4

• Semi Finals – Open Draw

October 10/11

• Final

October 17/18

HURLING

• Eight teams in two groups of four. These groups will be based on last season’s league standings. Each team will have three games (home, away and neutral).

GROUP A: Slaughtneil, Ballinascreen, Lavey, Na Magha.

GROUP B: Kevin Lynch's, Banagher, Swatragh, Eoghan Rua.

Game 1 - August 1/2

Game 2 - August 12

Game 3 - August 22/23

• The top two in each group (1v2) with play in the semi-finals, with beaten teams advancing to the intermediate final

Semi-finals - September 5/6

• The bottom two teams in each group will play off (3v4) with the two winners advancing to the junior final.

Finals - September 19/20

THIRDS FOOTBALL

GROUP A: Craigbane, Glen Thirds, Bellaghy Thirds, Loup Thirds, Magherafelt Thirds.

GROUP B: Ogra Colmcille, Desertmartin Reserves, Dungiven Thirds, Slaughtneil Thirds.





