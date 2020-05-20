Local school stepping around the stadiums of the world

Contact
Local school St Patrick’s & St Brigid’s College, Claudy have embarked on a virtual journey using the step count equivalent from their school to various sporting stadiums across Ireland.
They are using the collective step count of pupils, staff, parents and the wider community to reach their goals.
The support has been so great that within only two days they had already surpassed stadiums within Ireland and currently stand just shy of 3 million steps on a journey through Europe, reaching stadiums within London, Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin.
Who knows where this journey will end on the 7th June? Will they reach another continent?
This initiative has brought the school community together at this time. You can follow their progress on their school Facebook page
RELATED
- Claudy teachers lead by example. More...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.