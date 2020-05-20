Contact

Local school stepping around the stadiums of the world

St Patrick's and St Brigid's Stadium Step Count Challenge.

Local school stepping around the stadiums of the world

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Local school St Patrick’s & St Brigid’s College, Claudy have embarked on a virtual journey using the step count equivalent from their school to various sporting stadiums across Ireland.

They are using the collective step count of pupils, staff, parents and the wider community to reach their goals.

The support has been so great that within only two days they had already surpassed stadiums within Ireland and currently stand just shy of 3 million steps on a journey through Europe, reaching stadiums within London, Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin.

Who knows where this journey will end on the 7th June? Will they reach another continent?

This initiative has brought the school community together at this time. You can follow their progress on their school Facebook page 

