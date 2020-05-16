Local GAA clubs selling their own branded face masks

Contact
Two local Derry GAA clubs are selling their own snoods and face masks.
Loup and Glen have posted the novel items on their social media channels over the weekend.
They are being supplied by Maghera based company Klubfunder, owned by former Glen player Stephen Convery.
The masks are one side fits all and come in the traditional green and black club colours.
Like all clubs, Loup's facilities are locked down with the GAA season closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they have been to the fore in assisting the local community.
This week food and toiletry parcels were delivered across the Loup and Ballyronan areas.
