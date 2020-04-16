The motions for Friday's Special GAA Congress have been released.

The meeting was called with the intention of allowing the GAA leadership to invoke emergency powers, without the need to go through an Emergency Congress.

Currently, the GAA have postponed the start of the provincial championships and won't be able to act until they they get direction from government.

The motions for Friday are listed below:

MOTIONS

(1) - “That this Special Congress be entitled to consider and pass any motion to amend a Rule notwithstanding the provisions of 3.38 or any other Rule.” Ard Chomhairle (Rule 3.40(a)(iv))

(2) - “That Chapter 3 – Organisational Structures: Composition, Powers and Functions be amended by adding a new Rule 3.61 to read:



Special Emergency Circumstances



1. Where the normal operation of the Association is severely adversely affected due to the existence of a public emergency whether within Ireland (or any part thereof) or outside of Ireland, the Management Committee may, by resolution,

declare that Special Emergency Circumstances exist which make it impracticable to conduct the affairs of the Association in accordance with the Rules.

2. Immediately upon making such a declaration the Management Committee shall notify each County of the declaration whereupon the Management Committee may take such steps as are necessary to conduct the affairs of the Association in accordance with its Aims and Ethos notwithstanding anything contained in the Rules including, but not limited to, the suspension or amendment of Rules or parts of Rules and the enactment of new Rules (with power to make such suspension, amendment or enactment retrospective to the date of the declaration of Special Emergency Circumstances, where

appropriate).

3. A declaration that Special Emergency Circumstances exist shall be presented to the Central Council for approval as soon as is practicable but no later than two weeks after it has been made. Should the Central Council not approve a declaration by the Management Committee that Special Emergency Circumstances exist, within two weeks, then such declaration shall stand

annulled, but this shall not invalidate anything done pursuant to such a declaration.

4. A declaration that Special Emergency Circumstances exist shall be for a specified period of no more than twelve weeks. The Management Committee may extend the period of Special Emergency Circumstances for a period or periods of no more than eight weeks each but any such extension shall be presented to the Central Council for approval as soon as is practicable but no later than two weeks after it has been made. Should the Central Council not approve the extension of the period of Special Emergency Circumstances, pg. 4 within two weeks, then such extension shall stand annulled, but this shall not invalidate anything done pursuant to such an extension.

5. If the Management Committee cannot conduct its affairs as a result of the public emergency which gave rise to the declaration it may delegate any of its powers under this Rule to a sub-committee comprising not less than four of its members, which shall include, unless they are incapacitated or otherwise unavailable, the President and the Director General (the latter of whom shall not have voting rights). Decisions taken by such a sub-committee shall be presented to the Management Committee for approval as soon as is practicable but no later than one week after they have been made. Should the Management Committee not ratify a decision of such a sub-committee, within one week, then that decision shall stand annulled, but this shall not invalidate anything done pursuant to such a decision.

Ard Chomhairle (Rule 3.40(a)(iv))

RELATED

- GAA Championships postponed. Click here...