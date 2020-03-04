Slaughtneil players named on club all-star team of the season

Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers have been named on the club hurling team of the season, now in its third season.

Slaughtneil won their third Ulster title before pushing eventual All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks every step of the way in the semi-final.

McKaigue has skippered the Emmet's to three Ulster hurling championships and was centre-back in the 2018 football selection.

Rogers picks up his second hurling award after being selected in 2018.

The awards will be presented at a special banquet in Croke Park this Friday night.

The nominees for Hurler of the Year have also been announced and they see Ballyhale Shamrocks duo TJ Reid and Evan Shefflin shortlisted alongside Borris-Ileigh’s Brendan Maher.

This overall award will be announced live on Friday evening.

Team in full:

1. James McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

2. Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh)

3. Joseph Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

4. Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

5. Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

7. Shane Cooney (St Thomas)

8. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

10. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15. Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins)

