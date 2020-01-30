DerryNow.com GAA team of the week

Over the past week, Slaughtneil camogs advanced to the a fourth All-Ireland final, Derry hurlers began their season with a win at home to Down. Here are the players who caught the eye this week.

1 - Peter McKinney (St Mary's Magherafelt)

The Kilrea man's three saves were pivotal to his side's round two win, including his acrobatics to deny Monaghan a match-winning goal in the closing stages. He had stiff competition from Derry hurling 'keeper Sean Kelly.

2 - Eoin McEvoy (St Mary's Magherafelt)

A second clean sheet in as many game and McEvoy's sweeper role played a central part. When his side at the breeze he pushed out to win breaking ball and he kicked a point.

3 - Brian Óg McGilligan (Derry hurlers)

He was a rock at the heart of Derry's defence in their win over Down. Prevented two goals with interceptions and kept Eoghan Sands scoreless.

4 - Louise Dougan (Slaughtneil)

Listed as a forward, Louise played her normal role in the Slaughtneil defence where she was able to pull the strings and still notch two points.

5 - Aidan McCluskey (St Mary's Magherafelt)

McCluskey wore number eight but played at wing back. His work-rate was immense as St Mary's worked their way back into the game. His two points were instrumental in their comeback.

6 - Eamon McGill (Derry hurlers)

The Lavey man was tenacious at the heart of Derry's defence was his positional sense was equally important. In the first five minutes of the second-half he repelled three attacks from Down's wind-assisted threat.

7 - Cliodhna Hickson (St Colm's Draperstown)

Her side's Ulster title bid may have come up short but Hickson had a fine hour in St Colm's defence as they went down to Sacred Heart Newry.

8 - Eoghan Cassidy (Derry hurlers)

A debut to remember for John McEvoy's latest recruit. Shot wide with his first attempt but had the courage to put in a fine performance. He got on the scoresheet and won vital possession as Down tried to claw their way back.

9 - Shannon Graham (Slaughtneil)

She commanded the Slaughtneil challenge. From popping up back in her own defence to getting forward to score two points, she was immense. Damien McEldowney will now have to sweat over her ankle injury ahead of the final.

10 - Ciaran McFaul (Derry footballers)

Kicked Derry's first point of the game against Leitrim and popped up to score the equaliser late on. His demand of the ball in the middle third gave Derry a platform to come back from five points down.

11 - Cormac O'Doherty (Derry hurlers)

He carried on his scoring exploits from the club championship and notched 13 points as Derry opened their season with a win. Some of the frees were from well inside in his own half and he threw a neat dummy for late effort from play.

12 - Eunan McElhennon (St Mary's Magherafelt)

It took Magherafelt 12 minutes to register a score but his effort on the run was a neat finish. Worked tirelessly and a vital turnover stopped a Monaghan counter-attack when the game hung in the balance.



13 - Tina Bradley (Slaughtneil)

A tally of 1-5 was half of her team's scoring return. Her goal had a shade of fortune about it but her mobility and pace in the middle third was once again important in Slaughtneil's attacking plans.

14- Dermot O'Kane (Glenullin)

The 'Glen began their season with a win over Sarsfield's Armagh in the Ulster league. O'Kane hit an amazing 2-9 out of his side's 4-12 tally in a high-scoring win.

15 - Therese Mellon (Slaughtneil)

Slaughtneil were pushed to the pin of their collar at their first-half display effectively booked their All-Ireland final spot. Mellon's movement up front was an important factor and when to took a Sinead Mellon pass, she made no mistake with her finish to the net.