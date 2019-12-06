St Pius Magherafelt stumble into top spot and book McLarnon quarter-final place

McLARNON CUP

(U19 'B' FOOTBALL)

St Pius Magherafelt 1-6

St Columb's Derry 0-8

St Pius Magherafelt were left to hang for a one point victory against St Columb's Derry at Rossa Park on Friday afternoon.

Both schools had won their opening two games and it was a top of the table clash.

The win sealed top spot for St Pius, booking their place in February's Quarter-Finals.

They will also now play OLSS Castleblayney in the semi-finals of the O'Doherty Cup, a competition brought in new this season for all four group leaders - like the McCormick Cup does for MacRory schools.

St Pius, who made six late changes to their listed starting 15, had goalkeeper Callum Lagan to thank for two vital second-half saves, as they registered one solitary point after the break.

A fisted goal from Michael Forbes kept St Pius' noses in front for much of the first-half and they led 1-5 to 0-3.

In the second-half, they retreated into themselves and St Columb's took full advantage, with Shea Browne and Cahir McMonagle carrying a direct attacking threat.

St Pius did have a chance late on but the strong-running Iarlaith Donaghy was brilliantly denied by goalkeeper Ben O'Kane and All-Star defender Naoise Ó Mianáin blocked the Lissan man's rebound.

St Pius scorers: Conor McAteer (0-3), Michael Forbes (1-0), Joseph McElkennon, Iarlaith Donaghy and Shea Coleman (0-1 each).

St Columb's scorers: Cahir McMonagle (0-4, 1f), Jack Boyce, Tiarnan O'Connor, Liam Connolly and Shea Browne (0-1 each).

For full report and photos, grab Tuesday's County Derry Post.