St Patrick's & St Brigid's Claudy remain on course for back to back titles

Early McGonagle goal put them on track

Michael McMullan

PAT KING CUP QUARTER-FINAL (U16.5 'D' FOOTBALL)

St Patrick's & St Brigid's Claudy 1-7
St Aidan's Cootehill 1-2

Holders St Patrick's and St Brigid's Claudy had made it through to the semi-finals following their 1-7 to 1-2 win over St Aidan's Cootehill on Thursday afternoon at MUSA in Cookstown.

An early Niall McGonagle goal got Claudy off to a dream start, helping them into a 1-3 to 0-2 interval lead.

The Derry side kept control for the rest of the game, with the Cavan men hitting a consolation goal late on.

Claudy face De La Salle Downpatrick in the semi-final.

Claudy scorers: Niall McGonagle (1-6) and Jack Kelly (0-1).

Claudy squad: Cahir Melaugh, Caolan McKinney Slaughtmanus, Oran Carton (Slaughtmanus), Ben Cooke (Dungiven), Daniel Johnston (Claudy), Conor Donaghy (Claudy), Jack McGee (Slaughtmanus), Adam Murphy (Faughanvale), Oisin Kearns-Madden (Claudy), Cahir Gormley (Slaughtmanus), Niall McGonagle (Dungiven), Jack Kelly (Doire Trasna), Tiarnan O’Connor (Foreglen),Sea Watson (Foreglen), Rian McCormick Slaughtmanus), Jamie McCloskey (Claudy), Fergal O’Kane (Craigbane), Ruairi O’Neill (Claudy), James Donaghy (Claudy), Niall Barr Slaughtmanus), Tom Quirk (Banagher), Owen Murphy (Slaughtmanus), Keelin Hasson (Banagher), Connor Davies (Claudy), David Moore (Claudy)

