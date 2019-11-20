St Pius romp to second McLarnon Cup victory

Contact
McLarnon Cup.
St Pius Magherafelt's landslide win over St Louis Ballymena takes them to the top of qualifying group D in this season's McLarnon Cup.
Padraig O'Kane's side, who last won the title in 2009, were 5-16 to 0-7 winners over St Louis at Ahoghill in Tuesday's game.
A late goal cemented a 1-15 to 0-10 win for St Pius over Loreto in the opening in round it puts them in control of the group.
St Columb's also beat St Louis (3-10 to 1-8) and they face Loreto on Wednesday (2.30) in Celtic Park.
Remaining group D fixtures
St Columb's v Loreto (Wed, Nov 20 - Celtic Park at 2.30)
Loreto v St Louis (Wed, Nov 27 in Owenbeg - time TBC)
St Pius v St Columb's (Details TBC)
|Group D
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|St Pius
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|St Columb's
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Loreto
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|St Louis
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
The McLarnon Cup is played in four groups of four. After the groups conclude, all group winners advance straight to the quarter-finals in February. The group winners also qualify for the semi-finals of the Irish News Cup, in a similar way to the McCormick Cup in the Grade A level.
In terms of the McLarnon progress, the rest of the teams enter two rounds of play-offs (listed below) where Group D is paired with Group A which includes Castleblayney, Bessbrook, Downpatrick and Castlewellan.
In Group A, three teams are on two points but Castleblayney's 6-6 to 0-13 win over holders Downpatrick sees them top on score difference. St Malachy's Castlewellan lost their first two games and are rooted to the bottom.
|GROUP A
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|Castleblayney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bessbrook
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Downpatrick
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Castlewellan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
McLarnon Cup Round 1 qualifiers
(Before 18 January)
1 - A3 v D4
2 - B3 v C4
3 - C3 v B4
4 - D3 v A4
McLarnon Cup Round 2 qualifiers
(31 Jan - 3 Feb)
A2 v Winner 2
B2 v Winner 1
C2 v Winner 4
D2 v Winner 3
Quarter-Finals (12-16 Feb)
A seeded draw, with group winners draw out to play the teams that emerge from qualifying round 2.
