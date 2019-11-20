St Pius romp to second McLarnon Cup victory

St Pius Magherafelt's landslide win over St Louis Ballymena takes them to the top of qualifying group D in this season's McLarnon Cup.

Padraig O'Kane's side, who last won the title in 2009, were 5-16 to 0-7 winners over St Louis at Ahoghill in Tuesday's game.

A late goal cemented a 1-15 to 0-10 win for St Pius over Loreto in the opening in round it puts them in control of the group.

St Columb's also beat St Louis (3-10 to 1-8) and they face Loreto on Wednesday (2.30) in Celtic Park.

Remaining group D fixtures

St Columb's v Loreto (Wed, Nov 20 - Celtic Park at 2.30)

Loreto v St Louis (Wed, Nov 27 in Owenbeg - time TBC)

St Pius v St Columb's (Details TBC)

Group D PL W D L PTS St Pius 2 2 0 0 4 St Columb's 1 1 0 0 2 Loreto 1 0 0 1 0 St Louis 2 0 0 2 0

The McLarnon Cup is played in four groups of four. After the groups conclude, all group winners advance straight to the quarter-finals in February. The group winners also qualify for the semi-finals of the Irish News Cup, in a similar way to the McCormick Cup in the Grade A level.

In terms of the McLarnon progress, the rest of the teams enter two rounds of play-offs (listed below) where Group D is paired with Group A which includes Castleblayney, Bessbrook, Downpatrick and Castlewellan.

In Group A, three teams are on two points but Castleblayney's 6-6 to 0-13 win over holders Downpatrick sees them top on score difference. St Malachy's Castlewellan lost their first two games and are rooted to the bottom.

GROUP A PL W D L PTS Castleblayney 1 1 0 0 2 Bessbrook 1 1 0 0 2 Downpatrick 2 1 0 1 2 Castlewellan 2 0 0 2 0

McLarnon Cup Round 1 qualifiers

(Before 18 January)

1 - A3 v D4

2 - B3 v C4

3 - C3 v B4

4 - D3 v A4

McLarnon Cup Round 2 qualifiers

(31 Jan - 3 Feb)

A2 v Winner 2

B2 v Winner 1

C2 v Winner 4

D2 v Winner 3

Quarter-Finals (12-16 Feb)

A seeded draw, with group winners draw out to play the teams that emerge from qualifying round 2.