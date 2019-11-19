Na Magha Coach is finalist in Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year awards

Sean Mellon, a coach from Derry based hurling club Na Magha is a finalist in the Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year awards.

Ballinascreen's Ashelene Groogan won the award in 2017 and now in its third year, a record number of public nominations were submitted by club members across Ulster.

Representing Derry, Sean is one of nine outstanding volunteer coaches who have been selected from their respective counties.

A panel of experts including current Manager of the Down Senior Football team, Paddy Tally, Ulster GAA’s Director of Coaching & Games, Eugene Young and Irish News Sports Columnist, Neil Loughran, shortlisted nine finalists, with the help of Translink’s Pat Maguire.

The decision now rests with the public; voting is now open. The overall winner will receive free coach travel for their team and specially commissioned Coach of the Year athletic gear.

The finalists are:

Antrim – Paul Buchanan - Lámh Dhearg, Belfast

Armagh – Rosie McMahon – Silverbridge Harps

Cavan - Fiachra Sweeney - Castlerahan

Donegal - Laurence McMullan – St Mary’s, Convoy

Derry – Sean Mellon – Na Magha

Down – Sonia Kinsella - St Patricks, Saul

Fermanagh – Brendan Rasdale – Derrygonnelly Harps

Monaghan – Jaime Black - Latton O’Rahilly’s

Tyrone – Paddy O’Neill - Derrytresk Fir An Chnoic

“The development of young people in clubs across the country is thanks to those coaches and managers who donate countless hours to their clubs on a voluntary basis," commented Down senior manager Paddy Tally.

"This doesn’t just stop at youth teams but carries right through to a senior level. I am delighted to play my part in the Coach of the Year campaign, and congratulations to the nine coaches who have been shortlisted. Good luck for the final stages.”

Voting for the Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year is now open.

Click here to cast your vote. Voting closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, November 24.

The winner will be announced on Sunday, December 1 at the Senior Club Football Championship final.