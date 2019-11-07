St Colm's Draperstown camogs left to wait on U16 final opponents

St Colm's Draperstown must until Tuesday for the identity of their opponents in the Liatroim Fontenoys Cup final.

A late Niamh Graham point earned St Killian's a draw in Thursday's semi-final against Loreto Coleraine.

St Colm's coasted to the final with wins over St Catherine's Armagh, St Pius X Magherafelt, St Conor's (Clady/Kilrea) and Loreto in the group stages.

Provisional final details

If St Colm's v Loreto - Friday, November 14 in Swatragh at 6pm

If St Colm's v St Killian's - Thursday, November 14 in Bellaghy at 5pm

Grab next week's County Derry Post for a feature on the St Colm's squad.