St Colm's Draperstown camogs left to wait on U16 final opponents

St Colm's Draperstown U16 team
St Colm's Draperstown must until Tuesday for the identity of their opponents in the Liatroim Fontenoys Cup final.
A late Niamh Graham point earned St Killian's a draw in Thursday's semi-final against Loreto Coleraine.
St Colm's coasted to the final with wins over St Catherine's Armagh, St Pius X Magherafelt, St Conor's (Clady/Kilrea) and Loreto in the group stages.
Provisional final details
If St Colm's v Loreto - Friday, November 14 in Swatragh at 6pm
If St Colm's v St Killian's - Thursday, November 14 in Bellaghy at 5pm
Grab next week's County Derry Post for a feature on the St Colm's squad.
