Cathair Dhoire set for derby clash in MacRory opener

Last year's beaten McLarnon finalists Cathair Dhoire open their MacRory Cup campaign with a derby clash.

The city side will face Colaisti Inis Eoghain on Wednesday night (7.30) in Buncrana.

The other two teams in the group are St Patrick's Dungannon and St Macartan's Monaghan.

Fellow Derry schools St Patrick's Maghera, 15 times winners of the cup, and 2017 champions St Mary's Magherafelt will also compete in the MacRory Cup.

Maghera's group contains St Patrick's Cavan, Holy Trinity Cookstown and St Eunan's Letterkenny.

Magherafelt are paired with Omagh CBS, 2018 winners St Ronan's Lurgan and St Patrick's Armagh.

Cathair Dhoire are an amalgamation side, now in their second season. They reached the McLarnon decider last season where they were beaten by St Patrick's Downpatrick.