Me To You: Celebrations and cancellations

Hi to my old friends, readers and new ones too! Welcome, and thanks for reading my Me & You column. Each week I'll be sharing with you ideas, information and inspiration for all things family, baby and child related from their development to activities and learning, from nappies to nursery and school, from dummies to books at bedtime and everything in between!

We’ve two celebrations coming up, St Patrick's Day tomorrow and Mothers Day on Sunday. BUT I’ve just googled to see what amazing events will be happening in the town tomorrow and have discovered that the parade has been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.

This is a terrible shame and I know many of you will be very, very disappointed.

I gather it has been cancelled because of so many people coming together but I wonder, could you, maybe, invite a few friends and their children over for a St Patrick's Day Green Party. Serve green jelly, green fairy buns (just add a little green food colouring to the mix), cucumber and courgette sticks (already green), green apple chunks, green pepper sticks - already green too! (Great way to help your little one learn about ‘green’).

You could plant shamrocks or cut shamrock shapes from green card and have a shamrock hunt. Ask your guests to bring traditional Irish food or, maybe, you can make it with the children; soda bread, Irish stew, champ, colcannon, barmbrack and I’m sure you have your favourites too!

Maybe you could watch a video of last year's St Patrick's Day parade and even try Irish dancing in the living room! Don’t forget, though, to tell your children why you are celebrating St Patricks Day!

BUT they can’t cancel Mothers Day!

It is a day to celebrate your mum, or someone special who is a mum to you. A day to say thank you for her love, kindness, guidance, support, patience and strength, for the lifts she gives you, the bedtime stories, the cakes you make together, the activities she does with you, the walks you enjoy, for the laughter, smiles and happy memories you share... I could go on and on and on! I won’t, however, get in a competition with you about who is the best mum - as that’s my mum!

Smiling now as I can hear you all shout, no it’s mine, mine, my mum is the best! So how are you going to show her, and yes she might be fed up of chocolates and flowers again! I would suggest cut this article out, circle the suggested present you would like (or add your own!) and leave it pinned to the fridge, on the tv, on the bedside cabinet, stuck to the car window - wherever the gift buying person will see it!

Mothers Day

1. A night off followed by a morning off - this way you can go out and have a lie in the next day.

2. DIY book - my mum loved hers!

3. Voucher for a spa session/ beauty treatment/hair treatment at…..

4. A photo collage of the children - some on line companies do great ones that you can just download your favourite photos too.

5. New bag/purse from....... . picture of this has been sent to your phone.

6. A home-made Mothers Day card created by the children - including the baby.

7. Relaxation box - check out ‘not on the high street’ website for fab ideas. From this site I really like.

8. A ‘class gift voucher’ for calligraphy, clay workshop, flower arranging, cookery, cake decoration, the class I would like is.

9. Breakfast in bed and not to wash or clean up afterwards.

10. Perfume, must be.......

11. Gardening gloves, pots and seeds and time in the garden to enjoy them.

12. Family lunch made by you.

13. Get a mum and 13. Daughter (or son) tattoo - I did ask my Mum this, first she said no way! Then, only if she get’s ‘Mum’ and I get ‘Daughter’ and as ‘daughter’ is 8 letters as opposed to three. I thought no way!

14. A Mum cup - decorated by the children and the baby.

15. Or......



However you spend this Mothers Day the most important thing to do is give yourself a huge pat on the back, a round of applause and say what a wonderful Mum you are as you sit with your child or children, regardless of their age, and look at them and think what a amazing job you have done. Good on you. Happy Mothers Day everyone.

Written by, on Facebook, Me & You @meandyoubyjenni to support the Greater Shantallow Talking To Our Babies, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership.