Recycle Week: Derry is getting real about recycling

Now in its eighteenth year, Recycle Week, is the nation’s biggest annual celebration of recycling. This Recycle Week, Recycle Now and Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) are getting real, about where we are, where we want to be and how we’re all going to get there, together.

Following its biggest year ever in 2021, Recycle Week is back for 2022, and this year it’s about to Get Real. Citizens have more questions than ever about their recycling, and council is supporting Recycle Now by giving people real answers throughout the Week and beyond.

This year’s campaign will focus on three common questions that many of us have when it comes to recycling: -

• Does my recycling really make a difference?

• One wrong item in the bin can’t hurt, can it?

• Recycling is so confusing, Isn’t it?

Recycle Now will be providing recycling information and insights to answer these questions and clarify that by recycling we really can make a difference. In fact, recycling in the UK saves 18 million tonnes of Co2 a year – all these factors reduce greenhouse gas emissions which lead to climate change.

By getting our recycling right we can also have an impact. One wrong item in the recycling bin from each of us can make whole lorry loads unrecyclable. Recycling doesn’t have to be confusing - that’s what the Recycling Locator is for! Just pop in your postcode to find out what you can recycle where you live.

A host of exciting activities are happening across the UK and Northern Ireland for the Week.

And it’s no different here in Derry, with Council supporting Recycle Week by hosting activities throughout the week and through social media engagement.

The council offices on Strand Road will be lit up in green on the 17th, 20th, 22nd and 23rd of October to mark the occasion.

Top tips for recycling in Derry and Strabane:

Keep items in the blue bin loose, clean and dry. DO not put items inside items as this is contamination as the machinery is unable to sort items that are inside other items.

Recycle more of these items: handwash bottles, shampoo, conditioner bottles, detergent bottles and aerosol cans.

Make sure these never go in the recycling bin: nappies, plastic bags, crisp wrappers and sweetie wrappers etc.

Wrong items in the bin can make whole lorry loads un-recyclable but worry not - Recycle Now and DCSDC are here to help.

Derry and Strabane are a city and district of recyclers – and there are some simple things that we can all do to make our recycling even better.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, said recycling was more important than ever before and encouraged residents across the city and district to keep up the good work.

“During Recycle Week, we’d like to thank everyone for their continued efforts to reduce landfill waste and increase the overall recycling rates in our city and district. We already do a great job, but let’s kick it up a gear and try to include those easy-to-forget items in the kitchen and bathroom.

Mayor Sandra Duffy at the launch of Recycle Week with the Eco Council pupils at St. Mary's PS, Altinure. Included on left, Mary Redmond, principal and on right Julie Hannaway, DCSDC. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

“Shampoo and conditioner bottles can be put in the blue bin, along with all those hand wash bottles and aerosol cans we use every day. If we remember to recycle these every-day items and keep them out of our black bins, we’ll really make a difference to the overall recycling rates in our region.”

Craig Stephens, Campaign Manager for Recycle Now, added, “By recycling even better we can have a big impact on our environment. In Derry and Strabane, it’s no different – more and more people are recycling, so the next step is to make sure we get our recycling right. So come on, Derry and Strabane, keep up the great work and let’s make our recycling better than ever before!”

Derry City and Strabane District Council launched a dedicated Recycling App earlier this year, to help those around the district with their waste and recycling needs.

The app, which is available on Google Play and i0S, covers a range of issues and topics including reminders about which bin to leave out each week, information on what can be recycled and all the details on opening times for Council’s Recycling Centres. There are also push notifications from the Council if there are any recycling service changes in your area.

To find out more about Recycle Week visit www.recyclenow.org.uk/RecycleWeek