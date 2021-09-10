Relief all round at Campsey-based hotel as Covid restrictions are lifted

A managing director of a Campsey-based hotel expressed her delight at a number of Covid-19 restrictions being lifted.

Selena Horshi said that the rules being relaxed has come as a relief to her staff at the White Horse Hotel.

The easing of the restrictions meant that Derry revellers will now be able to queue for service in bars and pubs for the first time since pandemic measures were put into effect last year.

There was good news for home dwellers wanting to welcome in family and friends as the number of people allowed in domestic settings indoors was hiked up from 10 to 15 people from a maximum of four households.

Recreational pub games are back as well with people being allowed to mingle and challenge each other to games of pool and darts. Gaming machine use has also been restored.

Nightclubs are still closed but dancing at wedding receptions has now received the green light.

And as Ms Horshi explains, the prospect of some form of normality returning to the White Horse Hotel – along with the rest of the hospitality industry – is a welcome one.

She said: “We're absolutely delighted that some of the restrictions are easing.

“We're so excited that some of our wedding couples are going to be able to dance and enjoy the evening with their friends.

“It's so exciting to be able to have your bridal party on the dance floor with you and it really adds to the atmosphere of your event.”

The Executive at Stormont said that while restrictions are in the process of being gradually lifted, they were keen to work with the hospitality sector towards the path of all restrictions one day being removed.

The north of Ireland remains under slightly stricter Covid-19 rules than in Great Britain.

Stormont ministers have said that is due to higher rates of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

However, the legal requirement for social distancing outdoors in the north of Ireland has now gone – although in indoor establishments such as restaurants and shops, the one metre social distance rule is still in place as does the rule on facemasks in shops and on public transport.