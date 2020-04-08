CORONAVIRUS LATEST: County Derry supermarket increases staff pay

Contact
Managing Director Jonathan Crawford made the announcement yesterday.
A County Derry supermarket have increased their staff's wages and promised the bonus of an extra week's wages in response to their spirit and commitment during the Covid-19 crisis.
The 6% raise has been introduced by Crawford's Supermarket in Maghera to reflect the status of the store's staff as key workers following their commitment to delivering produce and services to their community.
Managing Director Jonathan Crawford said it was a difficult time for everyone.
It read: "As we enter our third week of national lockdown, our lives are slowly adjusting to circumstances that were unthinkable just a month or two ago.
"We have been overwhelmed with the spirit of our staff bringing produce and services to our community.
"We believe now is the time to lift all our staff pay above the new minimum wage to help reflect their key worker status. All other staff will receive a 6% increase starting from this week's pay.
"This is in addition to the extra bonus week's pay, at the end of June, for those working through this crisis time."
