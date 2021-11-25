Search

25 Nov 2021

Get your copy today! The 2021 Derry Christmas Annual now available in local shops

The perfect stocking filler with something for everyone in local publication

Derry Annual 2021: Second edition of packed Annual now available in local shops

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

As we near the end of 2021, it just would not be Christmas without the Derry Annual providing some interesting reading over the next few weeks in homes around Derry and the world.

A firm favourite for everyone, we certainly hope the second edition of the Derry Annual will once again provide some interesting reading with a brimful of features, interviews, articles on local heritage and much more.

Published by the Derry News and County Derry Post, the local team of journalists have put together a number of articles which are sure to be a crowd pleaser over the Christmas break.

2021 marked a special occasion for the Derry News as it celebrated its 20th anniversary, therefore, we look back on some of the iconic front pages from the last 20 years.

As we mark the upcoming 90th anniversary of Amelia Earhart's historic landing on the outskirts of the city in 2022, our reporter Liam Tunney spoke to County Derry woman Deborah Walls who is certainly not afraid of reaching new heights and is currently flying the flag for women in aviation.

Co Derry pilot Deborah Walls flying the flag for women in aviation

Aspects of local history feature within the annual, including a history of Derry, a city of two cathedrals, plus the story of how a well-known Christmas hymn is linked to the walled city.

Historian Patrick Concannon delves into the details of a turbulent period in Derry's history with his article on The War of Independence and the Derry riots of 1920. 

In entertainment news, we speak with Derry singer Conor McGinty as he discusses music, family plus landing the lead role in 'Celtic Voice', Derry playwright Brian Foster looks back on being brought up in 'wonderful' Creggan, while local promoter Willie Deery looks back on some of the superstar acts he brought to the city.

We have the fascinating story of how one clergyman, Fr Seamus Shields, had implemented his own grand ideas to bring a zoo to rural north Derry.

The late Dr. Tom McGinley who passed away earlier this year

While Doctor Keith Munro, one of the founding members of the Foyle Hospice, pays tribute to his friend and former colleague, Doctor Tom McGinley who passed away earlier this year. 

In sport, read how one Derry GAA player has swapped the ball for a paintbrush in an effort to create 100 original pieces of artwork over 100 days in support of a local mental health charity.

Former St. Columb's College pupil John Campbell speaks to sports editor Gary Ferry on the growth of GAA since he founded Thailand GAA in 2007.

Taking a step back in time to 2016, in an article previously published in the Derry News, well-known Derry photographer Hugh Gallagher recalls happy childhood memories playing football with his friends in our pictorial special - Football Men of Creggan.

We hope you enjoy this annual as we head to the end of 2021 - and all very much look forward to 2022.

Give a gift that reflects all that is good and great about home, the perfect stocking filler for a loved one at home or abroad this Christmas - the Derry Annual 2021 - priced at £3 and on sale in all good newsagents - so don't miss out and grab yours today!

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media