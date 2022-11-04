Hughes aims to be 'Undeniable' by beating Vucenic tonight

Paul Hughes admits that 'absolutely everything is on the line' when he meets Jordan Vucenic in the most hotly anticipated rematch in Cage Warriors history at the O2 Arena in London tonight.

The Lavey fighter is aiming to right what he sees as a huge wrong as he faces the only man to beat him in his professional career, a controversial points victory just under two years ago.

The pair first met in 2020, with their fight becoming an instant classic and winning Cage Warriors’ Fight of the Year award, and since then, both men have won Cage Warriors gold.

In March, Jordan Vucenic out-pointed Morgan Charrière to become the featherweight champion, before an injury forced him to take some time out of the cage. Whilst Vucenic was sidelined, Hughes took full advantage, beating James Hendin before putting on another classic Cage Warriors fight with Charriere to capture the interim title.

In doing so, Hughes became the first Irish man since Conor McGregor to hold the title. If Hughes was now to beat Vucenic, he would unite the division and hold the same title that Conor McGregor held before he went on to become a UFC champion.

Hughes broke down in tears when he won the belt last year and having travelled abroad to ensure he is in the best possible condition for the biggest fight of his life, he is determined that there will be no ambiguity over the result this time around.

"I have the opportunity to skyrocket my career to the next level. I have put absolutely everything into this game, and every resource I have into preparation for this fight, the biggest and highest stakes fight in Cage Warriors history.

"Absolutely everything is on the line, which makes it so much more exciting for me. Because that is where I thrive. People have been throwing dirt on my name this year when I faced serious injuries, kicking a man when he was down. And I’m glad they did because the chip on my shoulder is huge, and that has taken me to heights you could not imagine. You never, ever doubt a competitor like me.

Vucenic is just as confident however, and with a record of 8-1 that boasts two KOs and one submission, he insists that he should already be a UFC fighter.

“This is a really great fight to solidify myself as the CW champion" he said. “We’re not going to go to the championship rounds. I’m getting a second round KO.

"I'm going to put this to bed once and for all. I believe I have done enough to be in the UFC now, but because I have always chosen top opposition I don't have the finishes they want to see on paper, but I will now be giving Hughes the chance to fight for the belt again, even though he pulled out of the fight last time. When I win this fight, if the UFC doesn't sign me, I think my time in the sport is over. I have given it my all for the last nine years and still it's not enough. I got into this sport to become a UFC fighter/champion, not to make big pay days on different shows. I believe being 5-0 on there with the guys I have beaten it's a no brainer I should move on now."



Next step

For Hughes, it really comes down to a simple question - who is willing to sacrifice more of their life to become the person they need to be in order to reach the pinnacle and become the absolute best in the world in the hardest sport in the world.

"It's unforgiving," he explained. "It just requires your entire being and there's a cost that isn't mice and you have to be willing to pay it. It's not all fine and dandy. There is a cost but I am willing to pay it. I have paid some of it and I'll have a lot more to pay throughout my career, but I'm willing to do that to actualise my dream and to achieve the goal I set for myself."

It all comes down to tonight at the O2, and two years of waiting to put the record straight for the Derry man. Having been left traumatised by a neck injury which saw a fight with Vucenic postponed earlier this year, Hughes is now ready to make up for lost time.

"That cut so deep at the time, I'm not going to lie," he admitted. That was one of the hardest things I ever had to deal with. It was genuinely traumatic. This is my entire life and to put everything into it and for it to completely fall apart put of nowhere with a total freak injury, I genuinely couldn't believe that it happened and it just destroyed me.

"This is very important this fight. It's unbelievably important to get the win. I see myself as the champ but this removes all doubt. My mantra for this camp has been 'Undeniable'. I want to make this undeniable when I finish Jordan. I will avenge the only loss on my record. I have taken out all the best guys in Europe and I will be undeniable."