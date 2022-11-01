"Scandalous and irresponsible!" Ulster LGFA slammed over scheduling of Steelstown semi-final in Cavan just THREE days after Ballyshannon trip

There is huge concern locally at Ulster LGFA’s insistence that Steelstown Brian Ogs play their Ulster IFC semi-final in Cavan tomorrow night just three days after their quarterfinal victory in Ballyshannon.

In fact, if the Ladies were successful in tomorrow’s scheduled game, they will have been forced to travel almost 400 miles in the space of just seven days, with the Ulster final set for Healy Park this coming Sunday.

Requests to switch the semi-final to Sunday have been so far turned down by the Ulster LGFA, but Steelstown are insisting that the scheduling of the games is not right ethically with player welfare the main concern.

Local doctor Kathryn Canavan, a player with Steelstown, has contacted the association to express her concerns.

“Instead of watching players celebrate a fantastic win, I witnessed players upset, angry and emotional. Some players are carrying injuries and, with only three days to recover, it became apparent that they may not be able to play in an Ulster semi-final.

“Fixture congestion and insufficient recovery time between matches are two of the major risk factors associated with injuries. This is a particularly important factor for a number of our players, who have recently undergone surgery and, admirably, completed the long and demanding rehabilitation journey.”

The LGFA’s own ‘Code of Ethics’ which states that ‘the welfare of the player comes first and competitive standards come second’ also seems to contravene the ruling to play three games in the space of a week.

It states:

“Games in the same grade should be scheduled at least 5 days apart (3 days in non-Championship competitions) in order to avoid surplus of gams at any one time.”

Local physiotherapist and Steelstown player Katy Holly has slammed the decision as ‘morally incomprehensible and reprehensible’.

“As a Chartered Physiotherapist I know that this spike in load combined with reduced recovery time will undoubtedly lead to fatigue. This, particularly in females, massively increases the risk of both contact and non-contact injuries, taking into consideration the physical and cognitive demands of such important games

“Steelstown are not looking to gain any advantage, simply seeking adequate provision for recovery. This is key in preventing injury.

“Also, what provision is being made in the event of the pitch being deemed unfit to play in the current inclement weather. Will the Ulster LGFA insist the semi final be played on Thursday, Friday, Saturday or perhaps even Sunday morning immediately prior to the scheduled Sunday afternoon final?

“It is also morally incomprehensible and reprehensible that’s the Ulster LGFA would have 30 young girls travel a 5 hour plus round trip on minor roads on a November night. Simply a case of fixtures taking precedent over player welfare. Scandalous and irresponsible.”

The Derry News contacted Ulster LGFA, who confirmed that they will have a meeting this evening to discuss the fixture schedule.