Manchester United with Oakgrove Integrated College!

The Manchester United Foundation were visitors to Oakgrove Integrated College last week as part of the school’s ongoing partnership and work with the Foundation.

The visitors spoke to pupils in year 8 and year 9 about shared values of inclusion and diversity and explained what the partnership involved, including the types of opportunities available to pupils within Oakgrove.

Senior pupils also took part in a Q+A panel and spoke about their experiences – both within the school and outside. Discussions ranged about activities that they have participated in with the Manchester United Foundation to what they have learned from it all.

Speaking at the conclusion of the event, Oakgrove’s Careers Co-Ordinator, Mr. Stephen McDonagh praised the Foundation for their work with the college.

‘The students learned a lot from participation in today’s event.

'There was very good discussion on inclusion and diversity and the facilitators played their part in getting all involved in the various activities throughout the day.

Martin Smith, Manchester United Foundation’s Officer at Oakgrove Integrated College pictured with Mr. Stephen McDonagh, Careers Co-Ordinator at the college and students, from left, Bobby, Dara, Devon and Jack.

'Great credit to Martin Smith from the Foundation who is based in the school full-time now and hails from the city.’

It is hoped that this is one of only a number of similar events with the Foundation that will be held in this school year.