17 Aug 2022

Bay Road Soccer Fantasy Football Week 2 - 'He ran into my headbutt ref!'

League leader plummets down the table after horror week

Fantasy Football

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez got himself sent off against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

17 Aug 2022 12:22 PM

Has the emptiness consumed you yet? Have you looked at your points total from Week 2 and thought ‘I give up?’

These are the joys, or rather, the pains of Fantasy Football, and it affected A LOT of managers this week. The secret behind good management is patience, understanding and a bit of foresight, not to mention a lot of luck, while those who struggle are often reactionary, getting rid of good players because they had a bad week, and bringing in others who had a good one. The inevitable then follows, with those new players doing nothing and the old players having a stormer.

If the Premiership has shown us anything this past weekend, it’s that nothing is predictable, apart from Manchester United’s players falling apart when they see a football come towards them. Darwin Nunez was the toast of Anfield and beyond after his first game, but now managers have been hitting ‘delete’ quicker than they did in their teenage days when their ma asked to see their search history. His ridiculous red card against Crystal Palace not only brought him -2, or -6 if you picked him as your triple captain (!) but also sees him out for three games, so if you haven’t got rid of him by now, then what are you waiting for?

It was a particularly bad week for Caolan Wilson’s ‘Melons Men’, who sat proudly at the top after round one. With Mitrovic missing a penalty and the above seeing red, he plummeted from first to 34th. With a 42-point return, Caolan actually had the worst score from over 100 managers in the Bay Road Fantasy Football League, showing just how merciless this game can be.

The new leader in Week 2 is Ben Houghton’s ‘The Keita Success’. Luis Diaz – a Liverpool player you can set your watch by – and Arsenal’s Martinelli, did the job in midfield for him, while Man. City’s Cancelo brought him 11 points in defence to give him a 79-point total, which took him right to the top.

The top scorer overall this week was James Beattie’s imaginatively-named ‘Derry City FC’. His masterstroke was making Arsenal forward Jesus his captain, which, with two goals and two assists, brought him 38 points from one player. While the whole world was looking at Haaland and Nunez, James struck gold with the Arsenal man. His 92 points were enough to take him to 27th place, but if you’re not in the top 10 then you’re nowhere in this league.

What will week 3 bring, apart from more misery for Manchester United fans?

 

WEEK TWO LEADERBOARD

                                                                             GW        Total

1              The Keïta Success           Ben Houghton   79           159

2              Culmore Gooners            John Cassidy       77           156

3              PUREPIPE FC                   Mits epakman   83           153

4              Derry Wells                     Patrick Downey 82           153

5              Football Team                  Jim McDaid         78           152

6              Edna Villas-Boas              Ryan Browne     70           151

7              Fast not Furious               Conor Goodwin 77           150

8              Letsgoooo                       Andy Shiels         74           149

9              Wile E. Dapo Kayode        Dee Curran         75           147

9              The Crooked Vultures       Colin Cassidy      76           147

9              Oisín Ten Hag-an              Oisin O’Hagan    71           147

12           Donegal Colts                    Pat Gamble        73           146

13           eLiTe-XI                            Johnny Crossan 54           144

14           REDEMPTION                    Keith McFaul      60           143

15           Grandad boys                    Kevin Deery        70           142

