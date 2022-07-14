Search

14 Jul 2022

Derry boxers show their worth in Scotland

The Co. Derry squad which featured in this year's William Wallace Cup and returned home with ten medals.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 3:38 PM

The Co. Derry Select team recently returned from the William Wallace Cup in Scotland with a fantastic haul of two gold medals, seven silver medals and one bronze medal.

Representing clubs from across the city and beyond, the Derry boxers certainly stood up to be counted and made quite the impression at the event held at Jonesey's Boxing Club in Stirling.

An event which featured clubs from all across the UK, the action took place over three brilliant days and there once again, the Derry contingent showed that they can match up with anyone as they again excelled to bring home that 10-medal haul against some very tough opponents from England, Scotland and Wales.

The winning boxers were: Eoghan Quinn, St. John’s 71kg silver; Liam Gerard Casey, St. John’s 50kg silver; Mathew Templeton, Coleraine 52kg silver; Joe Cunningham, St Joseph’s Boxing Club 57kg silver; Fionn Duffy, St Joseph’s Junior 58kg silver; Tiarnan Glennon, St Joseph’s, 57kg senior Gold; Jack Harkin, Oakleaf Junior 54kg Gold; John Donaghy, Star of the Sea 75kg Junior Silver; Danny Tui, Star of the Sea, 71kg bronze; and Ronan Love, Loup Boxing Club, 63kg silver.

The young boxers were joined by coaches Cahir Duffy, St. Joseph’s, Rory McCallion, St. Joseph’s, Ciaran Quinn, St. John’s, Raymond Rogan, Oakleaf, Dean Henderson, Coleraine, Robert Whiteside, Star of the Sea.

They were also joined by R&J officials Jim Knox, Eugene O'Kane, Brendan Duddy, Jim Coney and Celia Quinn.

Local News

