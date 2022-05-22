16-0! Connor Coyle does it again to become new NABA champion!

Connor Coyle is now 16-0 and the new NABA middleweight champion after defeating Antonio Todd on a split decision.

The Derry Middleweight had to dig deep in front of a packed crowd at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, dominating the early rounds before Todd worked his way back into contention late on. But Coyle had done enough.

Judge Alexander Levin scored the fight 96-94 in favour of Todd, William Glover 96-94 in favour of Coyle, and Rose Lesend 97-93 to the winner and still undefeated Coyle.

“It was a great fight,” Coyle said afterwards. “Todd is very awkward, a difficult fighter. It was a very tough fight but we go on from here, go back to the gym and work on the mistakes we made. I’m happy enough with the performance, and I’m just excited to get back in and do it again.

“I knew I was outboxing him most of the rounds, so I knew I had the points advantage. We weren’t really looking for the knockout, just trying to get the timing and working off the jab and just boxing and moving. I think it was working so we just stuck to the game plan. If I seen him hurt, I would have taken him out but he was very awkward with his slipping and the way he moves. He’s a very good fighter.”

The win is expected to place Coyle in the WBA’s top 10 which could mean a potential world title shot in the 31-year-old’s near future.

“You’re definitely going to see Connor ‘The Kid’ Coyle become world champion,” he insisted. “That was 50% of what I can do, if even. I’m a much, much better fighter and each time we’re in the camp we just get better and better. I’m just excited to keep progressing and moving towards that world title.”