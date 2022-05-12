Search

12 May 2022

Cameron Dummigan signs contract extension with Derry City

Great news for Derry City fans ahead of Shamrock Rovers tie

Derry City

Cameron Dummigan has pledged his future to Derry City.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

12 May 2022 3:07 PM

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Cameron Dummigan has signed a contract extension at Derry City that will see him remain at the Brandywell until the end of 2024 at least.

The 25-year-old joined from Dundalk at the end of last season and has been a superb addition to Ruaidhri Higgins’ team, appearing in all 15 of the Candystripes’ games so far this season. Dummigan has also scored two goals and provided two assists and is a key component behind Derry City’s fine season so far.

Dummigan praised his manager Higgins and admitted he was key to him pledging his future to the club.

"I'm really enjoying it here and the coaching staff, players and supporters have been brilliant since I joined,” he said. "It's a great club with great people and I'm very happy here."

"I’ve worked with Ruaidhri for numerous years at Dundalk but this is the first year working with him as a manager an I’ve really enjoyed it." I like the way he wants us to play. He’s done an amazing job since he’s came in as manager."

"We have good players here but we know every game is difficult in this league so we’re not going to get carried away because we know every team is going to try to strengthen. It really is a game at a time and try to build a base that will hopefully bring success to the club."

It is yet another boost for the club ahead of a key game at Shamrock Rovers tomorrow night and Higgins is delighted to retain what he feels is one of the best player in Ireland.

"This is brilliant news for the club given Cameron's excellent form this season,” he said. “He's been one of the best players in the league so far and it says a lot that he's prepared to commit to staying."

"He's clearly enjoying his football here and at just 25 years of age I'm confident we're going to get his best years."

"Philip and the Board share the same vision as us and I think it's clear that we're building a squad here that is going to be very competitive over the next few years. Cameron joins a number of players now on long-term contracts and I think our supporters and everyone connected with the club will be excited with the business we're doing."

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media