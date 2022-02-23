Search

23 Feb 2022

All-Ireland Champions Steelstown honoured for 'incredible' success

All-Ireland Champions Steelstown honoured for 'incredible' success

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, with player Cahir McMonagle and his mother Bernie. Photos: Lorcan Doherty

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Feb 2022 6:33 PM

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, recently hosted a reception in the Guildhall to mark the success of Steelstown Brian Óg's in winning the Derry, Ulster and All-Ireland championships.

Mayor Warke welcomed the players, management and members from the Ballyarnett club and spoke about the historic achievement of the team.

"It was a pleasure to host Steelstown for a reception to mark what has been a really special season for not just their club, but the city and the wider north west as well.

"Their success in this past season has been incredible, and I was delighted to meet a lot of the people involved - from the players to those behind the scenes - to congratulate them on behalf of our district.

"I want to wish everyone at the club well and hopefully there will be plenty more trophies ahead!"

The team's captain, Neil Forester, received a bespoke piece of crystal on behalf of the team from the Mayor as an appreciation of all of their achievements.

"We're slowly trying to get our heads out of the clouds because it has been a real whirlwind of a week. This is a lovely occasion and a cherry on top to soak everything in that we have achieved," said Neil.

"Council and the Mayor have been fantastic in holding a reception for us and acknowledging everything that we have achieved this season, and in the past as well.

"It was amazing having a lot of committee members, past chairmen and secretaries, and a few founding members at the reception. They're people who have given absolutely everything to the club. They deserve to have the lights shone on them and it's nice for us as a team too."

Steelstown manager Hugh McGrath said it was a special feeling to be recognised by the Mayor and the Council.

IN PICTURES: All-Ireland Champions Steelstown honoured with civic reception

IN PICTURES: All-Ireland Champions Steelstown Brian Ogs visit Steelstown Primary School

Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography

"Everything that happened on the day and the days after is fresh in the memory. It's a really positive memory to have and hold on to.

"For us it's something that can never be taken away from us and it's great to be acknowledged in places like the Guildhall – the history that is within it and within the office of the Mayor," said Hugh.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, and Neil Forester, captain, with Nuala Doherty and her son Matthew. Nuala late father, Brian Cooper was a former chairman of the club. Photos: Lorcan Doherty

"For people like him to acknowledge what we've done, we're very proud of that. We have said all along how proud we are to represent our county, but most of all our city, and that's even mores o tonight when you see the spread that was put on for us.

"We're very lucky that about a decade ago when we got promoted to senior football we experienced a similar reception, and we want to keep building on this, to have more days like this, and to see other clubs in the city do exactly the same."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media