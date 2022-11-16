No more Airporter for Derry passengers to Belfast City Airport

The popular shuttle service, Airporter, was recently taken over by Ireland’s leading private bus and coach operator, Aircoach.

Airporter is a scheduled bus service connecting passengers directly between Derry and the two Belfast Airports.

However, after the recent takeover by Aircoach, it has been confirmed that the service from Derry to Belfast City airport will be dropped.

The new deal will see Aircoach expand its commercial operation and increase its daily routes with the new all-island route connecting the North West to Belfast International Airport, Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre.

The acquisition includes the Airporter base at the Springtown Industrial Estate in the city and the transfer of all Airporter drivers and operational staff to Aircoach to service the new timetable and route.

In a statement, Dervla McKay, Managing Director of Aircoach said: "Aircoach is fully committed to ensuring that the North West is connected to major travel and economic hubs to improve the attractiveness of the region as a place in which to invest.

"Our new service, connecting Derry to Belfast International Airport and Dublin Airport and City will transform airport connectivity for those in the region and reduce fares for passengers who can avail of early morning flights at the two main airports on the island of Ireland.

"Due to the reduced passenger numbers at Belfast City Airport, Aircoach have decided to prioritise end-to-end journey time for passengers travelling from the North West to Ireland's largest airports.

"Airporter customers who have booked tickets from Derry to Belfast City Airport will be refunded if they have booked travel when the service ceases to operate. Connections to Belfast City Airport will remain in place until the new service launches in the coming weeks."

Regular Airporter user, and local man, Noel Kelly, said it is a disgrace the route will be dropped and will leave many families in the North West unable to travel to and from Belfast City Airport.

Mr Kelly said: "The company has said they want All-Ireland connectivity, but in my opinion, this is a retrograde step. People that I know use the service, including myself, are gobsmacked.

"There are a lot of people, including business people, that will be left with no means of efficient travel.

"You can still go on and book the service on the website- even though it is due to be scrapped- and I'm sure there are a lot of people booked for Christmas and the coming months. Now, there is so much uncertainty.

"There is no alternative really, other than to take two Translink buses which are not ideal for airport travel.

"This will leave many people stuck with regards to their travel arrangements and it really makes no sense to me.

"The new route to Dublin airport will have to go via Belfast. Dropping off at Belfast City airport would add a maximum extra 10 minutes to the journey time. It is just madness."

Translink does not currently offer a direct route from Derry to Belfast City airport but advised those travelling there are other options available.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Customers are advised to use either our 212 Goldliner coach service to Europa Buscentre or train service to Great Victoria Street station to make easy onward connection to our frequent 600 bus service to George Best Belfast City Airport.”

Aircoach say they are committed to improve connectivity as their takeover introduces an all-island service for the first time and their new route is "a major addition for those in the North West as it will enhance connectivity for thousands more tourists and visitors throughout the year. "

