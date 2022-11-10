15 year old boy charged with 4 counts of burglary & driving offences due to appear at Derry Court today

A 15 year old boy who has been charged with four counts of burglary, attempted burglary, one count of aggravated 'taking and driving away', and a number of other driving offences and is due to appear at Derry Magistrates court this morning.
The charges are in connection with burglaries at a number of businesses and two vehicle thefts in Derry in January of this year.
As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
