Man accused of throwing a woman down a flight of stairs released on bail at Derry Magistrate's Court

A man who was accused of throwing a woman down a flight of stairs has been released on bail at Derry Magistrate's Court.
Michael McIntyre (50) of Fahan Court in Derry appeared charged with assaulting a female on October 14.
The court heard that police were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance at an address and when they attended the alleged injured party was not present.
They found her in a nearby bar and she told them the defendant had pushed her and thrown her down a flight of stairs.
She was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.
The next day police spoke to the woman who told them she had an injury to her eye and a bump on her head.
The defendant was interviewed and said he had been drinking with the woman on the day in question and claimed she urinated on his sofa and he told her to get out.
He said he did not throw her down the stairs and said she would have had more injuries if he had done so.
Bail was opposed due to the fact the defendant has 22 previous convictions and the officer said there was 'a brief domestic history'.
Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said that his client maintained there was a verbal argument only.
Bail was granted on condition that the defendant has no contact with the alleged injured party.
He will appear again on November 14.
