Search

02 Sept 2022

Derry man given combination order for three assaults and threat to damage property

He was sentenced to 18 months probation and 80 hours Community Service

Derry Magistrates Court

The 23 year old appeared in court today (September 2)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 3:24 PM

A Derry man has been given a combination order for behaviour his barrister described as 'serious and unpleasant offending.'

Kielan Stevenson (23) of Bayview Terrace in Derry admitted three assaults and a threat to damage property that occurred on May 8.

The court heard that police to a report that Stevenson had arrived at a property claiming to be looking for someone.

He was asked to leave and pushed the injured party. 

Police were also told of another incident involving Stevenson where he had approached a female in an aggressive manner and had been asked to leave.

He claimed he had a gun and threatened to burn the property.

At interview Stevenson said he had gone looking for a friend but claimed that his friend's family 'didn't like him'.

He said he had pushed the person in self defence.

As regards the threat to burn the property he told police 'I would never say anything like that.'

Defence counsel Fergal McCormick said his client had made full admissions.

Stevenson was sentenced to 18 months probation and 80 hours Community Service. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media