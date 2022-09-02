Derry man given combination order for three assaults and threat to damage property

A Derry man has been given a combination order for behaviour his barrister described as 'serious and unpleasant offending.'

Kielan Stevenson (23) of Bayview Terrace in Derry admitted three assaults and a threat to damage property that occurred on May 8.

The court heard that police to a report that Stevenson had arrived at a property claiming to be looking for someone.

He was asked to leave and pushed the injured party.

Police were also told of another incident involving Stevenson where he had approached a female in an aggressive manner and had been asked to leave.

He claimed he had a gun and threatened to burn the property.

At interview Stevenson said he had gone looking for a friend but claimed that his friend's family 'didn't like him'.

He said he had pushed the person in self defence.

As regards the threat to burn the property he told police 'I would never say anything like that.'

Defence counsel Fergal McCormick said his client had made full admissions.

Stevenson was sentenced to 18 months probation and 80 hours Community Service.