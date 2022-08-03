Police make second arrest surrounding death of teenager Caoimhin Cassidy

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of teenager Caoimhin Cassidy have made a second arrest.

18 year old Caoimhin, from Creggan in Derry, was sadly found dead in a burning vehicle three years ago.

On Saturday, June 1 2019, shortly after 4am, emergency services responded to the report of a Red Mazda on fire that had crashed on Fairview Road in Galliagh in the city.

It was when tackling the blaze that the body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy was discovered inside the vehicle.

A post mortem examination revealed that Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

Today (August 3) Detectives have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of manslaughter and he is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave's Serious Crime Suite.

As part of their investigation, detectives also carried out a search at an address in the Galliagh area today.

Last month, a 31-year-old man was arrested, also on suspicion of manslaughter, and was later released unconditionally.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “It is three years since Caoimhin died, and our investigation into what happened continues. We believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the red Mazda, that other people were with him.

"On that basis, we believe there are people within the community who can help us with our investigation. I want to make a direct appeal to anyone who has information to do the right thing and tell us what you know."

The number to call Detectives is 101, quoting reference number 316 of 01/06/19.