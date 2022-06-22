Life After recognise five years of hard work, charity status and vital support

Last Saturday (June 18) Life After held a party in the playhouse to celebrate its 5th anniversary and charity status recognition.

For the last five years, Life After has provided vital support to grieving families who have lost a loved one in a road traffic collision.

The charity fights for change on the roads, safer roads, encouraging safer driving and driver responsibility, and strives to bring change to the justice system for those charged with careless driving and driving offences.

The group continues to protest for stricter sentencing for so-called "killer drivers" across Derry and beyond.

There are 153 families currently utilising their essential network, with some families reaching out over four decades later to cope with their loss.

At the celebratory event last weekend, The Life After families and friends came together alongside members of the community to mark the milestone.

It was a celebration of the work achieved and the indispensable support the group has provided to families across the city and North.

Orlaith Begley MP, US Consulate Chief Moni Johnson, Wayne Campbell, Laura Brown FLO Co Ordinators with the PSNI, Councillor Racheal Ferguson, Cormac McKeown Solicitors and Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, were among the guests to attend.

Christopher Sherrard, co-founder and Chair of Life After, who sadly lost his father in August 2016 after he was killed by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel, wanted to thank everyone for their continued support.

Christopher said: "During the last five years, Life After has been working so hard to provide the appropriate support mechanisms for our families.

"These include early intervention support, counselling, a listening ear, peer support, home visits, court support, holistic therapies, monthly Family Support meetings, Fun-days and not forgetting our annual service of remembrance and celebration in the Guildhall hosted by our Mayor.

"We have lobbied at Stormont and continue to hold yearly meetings with all our MLAs and councillors to ensure that they have the opportunity to assist us when needed.

"We also run a Road Safety Weekend in November and this year will be getting the local schools involved as we promote safer driving.

"Finally, we will be attending the Independence Day celebrations at the US Consulate General's residence this Friday, to cement the beautiful relationship which we have with the US Consulate.

"As co-founder and Chair of Life After, I would like to thank the general public for your continued support."