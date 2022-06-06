Pensioner in critical condition following Eurospar car park vehicle crash

Police officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information following a serious collision in the Eurospar car park at Glenabbey Close, Derry on Saturday, June 4.
It was reported shortly before midday that a woman, aged in her 70’s, sustained serious injuries after falling from her car, a grey Toyota Corolla, as it moved within the car park of the shop.
The woman was taken to hospital following the collision where she remains in a critical condition.
Sergeant Green said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and I would ask anyone who was in the area of the Eurospar shop and who witnessed the incident or captured it on dash-cam, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 762 04/06/22.”
