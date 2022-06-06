Search

06 Jun 2022

Pensioner in critical condition following Eurospar car park vehicle crash

Police appealing for information on Glenabbey Close incident last Saturday that saw woman rushed to hospital

PSNI

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jun 2022 4:07 PM

Police officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information following a serious collision in the Eurospar car park at Glenabbey Close, Derry on Saturday, June 4.

It was reported shortly before midday that a woman, aged in her 70’s, sustained serious injuries after falling from her car, a grey Toyota Corolla, as it moved within the car park of the shop.

The woman was taken to hospital following the collision where she remains in a critical condition.

Sergeant Green said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and I would ask anyone who was in the area of the Eurospar shop and who witnessed the incident or captured it on dash-cam, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 762 04/06/22.”

