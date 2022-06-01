Foyle Haven celebrates 20th anniversary

Foyle Haven Day Centre, Derry’s oldest drop in centre, is this week marking its 20th year providing life enhancing supports to the city's most vulnerable communities experiencing addiction, homelessness, poor mental health and social isolation.

One of nine services Depaul operate in Northern Ireland, Foyle Haven provides essential harm reduction services, mental and physical well-being interventions, as well as housing and health supports, and the provision of hot meals.

The centre was first established in 2001 as a drop-in for street drinkers by Sergeant Paul Sheehy and Sister Catherine Boyle.

The needs of service users increased through the years and in 2011 the centre amalgamated with Depaul to ensure its sustainability into the future.

Their 20-year-milestone was marked last night (May 31) by a commemoration event at The Guildhall, hosted by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council.

The event will reflect on the early days, hearing the experiences of service users who have been supported through Foyle Haven and about the ongoing work Depaul is doing to close the door on social inequalities in Derry and Northern Ireland.

Chief Executive of Depaul, David Carroll said: “This week we say thank you to those who founded Foyle Haven, for taking a wider role in civil society, celebrating the potential in people and putting their words into action.

“Social inequalities and homelessness remain a big problem in Derry and I want to commend our staff for their dedication to our service users, especially during the challenges of Covid-19.

“Over the last number of years, our donors and supporters, both members of the public, and our elected representatives have shown incredible generosity in helping others facing challenges in life.”

“I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke, for hosting the event on behalf of Depaul and for his support of our services through the years.

“Over the last twenty years, the demographic of the service user has changed and we are sadly seeing an increasing number of females and under 30’s accessing supports.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved through Foyle Haven and we will continue to work to empower our service users through the compassion and expertise of our staff.”

Derry has the highest rate (per 1000) of people presenting as homeless in the region and Deirdre Canavan, Depaul’s Senior Services Manager in Northern Ireland, says the service is key to supporting marginalised communities.

She said: “Last year 2085 people presented in Derry as homeless and mental health issues are particularly prevalent post Covid. Foyle Haven operates a health hub, providing onsite services such as Hepatitis B&C testing, homeless nurse clinics, padetitory, counselling services, holistic therapies, naloxone kits, health & hygiene products, showers and laundry facilities.”

“Foyle Haven seeks to make a positive difference in the lives of margianislied people and its supports are needed now more than ever.”