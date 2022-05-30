Future residents get first CGI look at planned new housing estate, "The Cashel"

A glimpse into the future has been revealed as new CGI images have been released of the new “The Cashel” housing development to be built on the outskirts of Derry.

The 3D artist impressions showcase the new estate that will be situated between the Whitehouse Road and Coshquin showcase a contemporary, eco-friendly vision for the project.

Members of the public get the opportunity to see project's new high street, communal spaces as well as bungalows and apartments.

School sites, play parks and pedestrian/cycle ways are also integral to the plans of the full site, allowing a range of newly created communities to thrive.

“The Cashel” is expected to deliver new social, affordable, and private homes within a brand-new border village community on the outskirts of Derry, helping to alleviate the growing need for new housing stock in the city.

Costing in the region of £450m, the project is the brainchild of housebuilding group Braidwater in collaboration with Apex Housing Association.

The Cashel is expected to provide a significant economic boost for the region, with approximately 300 construction jobs earmarked for Phase one alone, and both organisations are excited to share a taster of what is to come for the currently vacant lands.

Barry Kerr, Director of Development at Apex Housing Association said: “The Cashel represents one of the most significant investments in the northwest in recent years.

“This initial phase will create 700 homes with an emphasis on remaining carbon conscious and building for the future, and with the new Northwest Greenway passing alongside the development we are looking forward to continuing on the journey towards decarbonisation.”

Finbarr Grogan, Planning and Technical Director with Braidwater, agrees that the project will emphasise the delivery of significant economic and environmental benefits while committing to a low-carbon output throughout its construction.

He added: “The large-scale, mixed-use and mixed-housing schemes at the heart of The Cashel have never been delivered in any other zoning across the city or indeed wider afield, and this innovative approach demonstrates our commitment to tackle new challenges whatever the scale.

“In addition, we are very satisfied of the efforts taken to date on design, consultation and collaboration to deliver a scheme of which we all can be proud.

“The development will also aim to be low carbon with extensive tree-planting and other biodiversity measures planned.”

More information on this major development can be found at: thecashel.com