Derry rail station scoops prizes in Architects awards ceremony

The North-West Transport Hub in Derry has won yet more accolades in the recent Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA) awards, winning in categories focusing on Sustainability, Living Places and Conservation.

This follows recent success for the project in the National Railway Heritage Awards, where the project won 'Best Overall Entry' and the EU REGIOSTARS Award for 'Enhancing Green Mobility in the Regions'.

The facility, planned and delivered by Translink and completed during 2020, has been a £27.5m investment, with funding received from the EU's INTERREG VA Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Additional funding has been provided by the Department for Infrastructure and the Department for Transport, Tourism and Sport in the Republic of Ireland, as well as from Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council.

Working with conservation architecture specialists Consarc Design Group, as well as designers Mott Macdonald and contractors Farrans/Rhomberg Sersa JV, Translink was proud to restore the former Waterside Train Station, a Grade B-listed 19th Century building which served as one of the city's main stations for over a century before closing in 1980.

The building has been fully restored and repurposed for use as a 21st Century transport facility, and acts as a gateway to the cross-border North-West region, as well as promoting active and sustainable travel, bringing together a wide range of transport modes to help deliver Translink's Net Zero transport ambitions.

The RSUA Awards are intended to promote excellence in the design of our built environment with a view to making Northern Ireland a better place for everyone. The awards have recognised the efforts of the architectural and design teams who have played a major role in saving this heritage railway building, returning it to its original purpose and making it a valued hub in its host city and community.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke, said: “I am delighted to see the North West Transport Hub acknowledged in a number of categories at the RSUA awards.

“The outstanding work that has gone into creating a functional space that also enriches the building’s original historic features is fully deserving of the many accolades for Consarc.

“The Hub has a pivotal role in the connectivity of the North West and achieving the priorities set out in our Strategic Growth Plan for enhancing transport connections to the City and beyond, providing more sustainable travel options for people living and working here.”

Translink Director of Infrastructure and Projects John Glass added: “On Translink's behalf, I would like to congratulate Consarc for their success in the highly prestigious RSUA awards.

“It is a tremendous achievement to be nominated, and to win, amongst so many strong contenders.

“The North-West Transport Hub is one of the finest examples of Victorian railway architecture in these islands. It has proven to be a real asset to the people of Derry, providing a gateway to the city and the wider region and acting as a catalyst for regeneration and active, sustainable travel.

“We are grateful to the entire project team who worked so hard to deliver this major project and who are rightly being recognised for their achievements.”