Derry lane closures for the coming week

There are to be lane closures on the A2 and Craigavon bridge in the coming week
There is set to be a few temporary lane closures in the upcoming week across the city.
A spokesperson said: "We wish to make you aware to assist with your forward planning. On behalf of those undertaking the works we would like to apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause. If you require any further information please do not hesitate to contact the CCI offices on 028 7136 0169 and we will be happy to answer your queries."
The closures are as follows:
Craigavon Bridge Lower Deck (eastbound) - Thursday March 10 19:00 until Friday March 11 01:00
A temporary lane closure will be in place on the Lower Deck of the Craigavon Bridge from Foyle Road to Duke Street. The lane closure will operate between the hours of 19:00 and 01:00.
Traffic will be diverted along Foyle Road - Foyleside Roundabout- John Street - Craigavon Bridge (Upper Deck) - Duke Street. Traffic Management will be in operation with expected delays of less than 5 minutes.
A2 Limavady Road - Sunday March 20 08:00 - 16:30
A temporary lane closure will be in place from Ebrington Terrace to 20m South of Ebrington Terrace. The lane closure will operate between the hours of 08:00 and 16:30.
Traffic Management will be in operation with expected delays of less than 5 minutes.
A2 Limavady Road - Tuesday March 22 18:30 - 22:30
A temporary lane closure will be in place from Ebrington Terrace to 20m South of Ebrington Terrace. The lane closure will operate between the hours of 18:30 - 22:30.
Traffic Management will be in operation with expected delays of less than 5 minutes.
