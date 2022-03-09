Search

09 Mar 2022

Derry lane closures for the coming week

Craigavon Bridge

There are to be lane closures on the A2 and Craigavon bridge in the coming week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Mar 2022 2:30 PM

There is set to be a few temporary lane closures in the upcoming week across the city.

A spokesperson said: "We wish to make you aware to assist with your forward planning. On behalf of those undertaking the works we would like to apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause. If you require any further information please do not hesitate to contact the CCI offices on 028 7136 0169 and we will be happy to answer your queries."

The closures are as follows:

Craigavon Bridge Lower Deck (eastbound) - Thursday March 10 19:00 until Friday March 11 01:00
A temporary lane closure will be in place on the Lower Deck of the Craigavon Bridge from Foyle Road to Duke Street. The lane closure will operate between the hours of 19:00 and 01:00.

Traffic will be diverted along Foyle Road - Foyleside Roundabout- John Street - Craigavon Bridge (Upper Deck) - Duke Street. Traffic Management will be in operation with expected delays of less than 5 minutes.

A2 Limavady Road - Sunday March 20 08:00 - 16:30 
A temporary lane closure will be in place from Ebrington Terrace to 20m South of Ebrington Terrace. The lane closure will operate between the hours of 08:00 and 16:30.
Traffic Management will be in operation with expected delays of less than 5 minutes.  

A2 Limavady Road - Tuesday March 22 18:30 - 22:30 
A temporary lane closure will be in place from Ebrington Terrace to 20m South of Ebrington Terrace. The lane closure will operate between the hours of 18:30 - 22:30.
Traffic Management will be in operation with expected delays of less than 5 minutes.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media