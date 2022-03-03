Ferry Clever lands partnership with Moonpig to become their only partner in Northern Ireland

Derry native and business owner, Christopher Ferry, has grown his business from strength to strength as he has just landed Northern Ireland's only partnership deal with card sale giant, Moonpig.

Ferry Clever, situated on Derry's Bishop Street, started out as a pandemic project for Christopher after the entertainment industry came to halt and he could no longer find graphic design projects in that field.

Christopher started selling his designs online and in local businesses and as his following and sales grew rapidly, he opened his first store last November.

Ever since, the business and their witty online marketing and social media presence has thrived.

Christopher. a graphic designer for around 15 years, is the mastermind behind all the humorous designs and said he is absolutely buzzing to land this amazing deal with Moonpig.

"Moonpig approached me six months ago and told me that they loved our cards," he said. "The ball has been rolling since then and the contract was signed.

"The cards are already online on Moonpig's site and I've sent over 60 designs to them to publish and sell so I have been flat to the mat because they wanted bespoke designs too.

"We could only dream of this day coming when we first started off in a small spare room printing per order.

"When Moonpig got in touch, it really was a no-brainer to say yes and to put to the test just how far we can go as a small business.

"The journey so far has been immense and we would like to thank every single person who has ever bought from us, liked, shared and even just complimented our designs and products."

You can get your hands on Ferry Clever's designs online, via their store or Moonpig, or pop down to their Bishop Street store.