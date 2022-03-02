Meenan murder trial: Defendant tells court he didn't want to get involved

One of the men charged with the murder of Edward Meenan in Derry in November, 2018, has told the jury that he had not wanted to get involved while the man was being attacked.

Sean Rodgers (34) of no fixed abode and Ryan Walters (22) with an address in Crossgar are charged with Edward Meenan's murder on November 25 2018.

They are also charged with assaulting William McConnell on the same date.

A third man Derek Creswell (29) of King's Lane in Ballykelly has already pleaded guilty.

Ryan Walters was giving evidence on his own behalf and told the court that he went back into the kitchen as the assault continued and saw Derek Creswell come in and lift what he took to be a knife.

He told the court that he didn't want to watch someone beings stabbed so he claimed he stayed in the house.

Under cross examination by the other defendant Sean Rodgers, who is representing himself after his legal team was dismissed, Walters was asked about claiming he had stabbed someone in an admission he made to a friend was just him 'acting the big man'.

He said he could not remember the conversation and was asked how did killing someone make you a big man?

Rodgers asked Walters about claims he was being sick when the attack was taking place and Walters said he was 'nearly being sick' and agreed no sick had been found in the yard.

Walters maintained Rodgers had asked him for a knife but accepted that he hadn't seen Rodgers actually stab the victim.

Rodgers suggested that Walters had changed his story when the forensics found blood on his shoes this was denied.

Rodgers put it to him 'you blame everyone but yourself, you were there you were involved.'

Walters was then questioned by Liam McCollum QC for the prosecution who accused him of telling 'lie after lie, after lie'.

Walters was challenged about claiming he acted in self-defence and Mr McCollum said it could hardly be self-defence as 'two on one isn't self-defence.'

The trial continues.