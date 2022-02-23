Derry restaurants scoop top prizes at Irish Takeaway awards 

Four Derry restaurants came out on top in their respective categories at The Ireland YesChef Takeaway Awards 2022 held on February 21.

3 Frenchies on the Strand Road won Burger of the Year, The Beijing House on the Buncrana Road won best Chinese takeaway, Wheelers, also on the Strand Road, won best social media and Bistro 9 at Clooney Terrace landed the Champion Chip prize.

The event, held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone. saw 300 guests from across the island join the programme hosts, YesChef Ireland, to celebrate the stars of the

takeaway industry in Ireland.

Liam Kelly, owner of 3 Frenchies, was ecstatic that he and his team scooped the top prize, "I am buzzing we won. We have only been open since September so just to be nominated was great," he said.

"When they called my name for best in Ulster, I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even get on my seat and had to be told by the people at the table to go back because I won the best burger over all.

"Obviously I couldn’t have done this without our amazing staff, I can’t thank them enough."

Patrick Kennedy, from Wheelers, said the team was sadly unable to attend the awards but extended their thanks for their win for best social media, "Unfortunately, we were unable to attend but I would like to add a special thank you to Neil Roddy who is the genius behind all our social media posts," he said.

"Also, a big thank you to Taylor Carlin who is known in Wheelers as TikTok Taylor. We would be lost without their creative skills and ideas."

Beijing House Takeaway added: "It was truly amazing to win the National award, we are absolutely delighted."

Programme Director of the awards, Nicci Smith, welcomed the return of the awards after a difficult couple of years for the hospitality industry.

“It’s hard to believe that we held our first Takeaway Awards in 2019 and little did we know what lay ahead for us all and the challenges that would face the industry," she said.

"I’m proud to say that the people who joined us tonight helped to sustain Irish people through some of the toughest times they have faced.

"Food is not just a necessity, it is a joy, a pleasure in life, a sensory experience, something that lifts us at the end of a tough week, and these guys lifted us through a tough two years.

"Owners and staff in takeaways across the country were on the frontline with a smile on their faces and a willingness to go the extra mile.

"Restaurants pivoted to deliver takeaway food and throughout it all quality improved and standards raised and I don’t say that lightly.

"Each and every business was independently assessed and the standards were superb. I need to point out also that researchers found the level of service to be superb.

"I read so many comments complimenting teams for their happy smiles, banter and going the extra mile."