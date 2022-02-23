Search

23 Feb 2022

Derry restaurants scoop top prizes at Irish Takeaway awards 

Derry restaurants scoop top prizes at Irish Takeaway awards 

Owner of 3 Frenchies in Derry, Liam Kelly, after his win for Burger of the Year at The Ireland YesChef awards 2022

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

23 Feb 2022 6:27 PM

Four Derry restaurants came out on top in their respective categories at The Ireland YesChef Takeaway Awards 2022 held on February 21. 

3 Frenchies on the Strand Road won Burger of the Year, The Beijing House on the Buncrana Road won best Chinese takeaway, Wheelers, also on the Strand Road, won best social media and Bistro 9 at Clooney Terrace landed the Champion Chip prize.

The event, held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone. saw 300 guests from across the island join the programme hosts, YesChef Ireland, to celebrate the stars of the
takeaway industry in Ireland.

Liam Kelly, owner of 3 Frenchies, was ecstatic that he and his team scooped the top prize, "I am buzzing we won. We have only been open since September so just to be nominated was great," he said.

"When they called my name for best in Ulster, I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even get on my seat and had to be told by the people at the table to go back because I won the best burger over all.

"Obviously I couldn’t have done this without our amazing staff, I can’t thank them enough."

Patrick Kennedy, from Wheelers, said the team was sadly unable to attend the awards but extended their thanks for their win for best social media, "Unfortunately, we were unable to attend but I would like to add a special thank you to Neil Roddy who is the genius behind all our social media posts," he said.

"Also, a big thank you to Taylor Carlin who is known in Wheelers as TikTok Taylor. We would be lost without their creative skills and ideas."

Beijing House Takeaway added: "It was truly amazing to win the National award, we are absolutely delighted."

Programme Director of the awards, Nicci Smith, welcomed the return of the awards after a difficult couple of years for the hospitality industry.

“It’s hard to believe that we held our first Takeaway Awards in 2019 and little did we know what lay ahead for us all and the challenges that would face the industry," she said. 

"I’m proud to say that the people who joined us tonight helped to sustain Irish people through some of the toughest times they have faced. 

"Food is not just a necessity, it is a joy, a pleasure in life, a sensory experience, something that lifts us at the end of a tough week, and these guys lifted us through a tough two years.

All-Ireland Champions Steelstown honoured for 'incredible' success

Accused tells Edward Meenan murder trial he witnessed co-accused carry out the killing

Victim 'had the hell' beat out of him - jury told

"Owners and staff in takeaways across the country were on the frontline with a smile on their faces and a willingness to go the extra mile. 

"Restaurants pivoted to deliver takeaway food and throughout it all quality improved and standards raised and I don’t say that lightly.

"Each and every business was independently assessed and the standards were superb. I need to point out also that researchers found the level of service to be superb.

"I read so many comments complimenting teams for their happy smiles, banter and going the extra mile."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media