Search

22 Feb 2022

Duffy: Concerns over possible end to free Covid testing

Duffy: Concerns over possible end to free Covid testing

Sandra Duffy: "This is in line with the reckless approach adopted by the Tories throughout the pandemic"

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

22 Feb 2022 7:00 PM

Sinn Féin Councillor, Sandra Duffy, has expressed concern at the possible end to free Covid testing in Northern Ireland.

Covid laws and free mass testing are to be removed across England after Rishi Sunak aims to cut the cost of the pandemic, prompting fears that the poor and vulnerable will pay the price.

Boris Johnson announced plans to end free testing for the general public from April 1, saying it was time for people to “get our confidence back."

Ms Duffy, Sinn Féin's local health spokesperson, said: “Boris Johnson's plans to end free Covid-19 testing in England is irresponsible and must not impact on testing here.

“This is in line with the reckless approach adopted by the Tories throughout the pandemic.

“It is important that at this point in the pandemic we maintain protections from the virus, particularly for the most vulnerable in our communities. 

“Ending free testing and putting the costs on ordinary people who are already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis will act as a deterrent to people getting tested and could see an increase in the spread of the virus. 

“It's crucial that we take independent, considered and sensible decisions so that we can safely reopen society for everyone. 

“At the Assembly we have asked the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer to come before the health committee to set out their views on testing and the safest exit from the pandemic."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media