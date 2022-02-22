Duffy: Concerns over possible end to free Covid testing

Sinn Féin Councillor, Sandra Duffy, has expressed concern at the possible end to free Covid testing in Northern Ireland.

Covid laws and free mass testing are to be removed across England after Rishi Sunak aims to cut the cost of the pandemic, prompting fears that the poor and vulnerable will pay the price.

Boris Johnson announced plans to end free testing for the general public from April 1, saying it was time for people to “get our confidence back."

Ms Duffy, Sinn Féin's local health spokesperson, said: “Boris Johnson's plans to end free Covid-19 testing in England is irresponsible and must not impact on testing here.

“This is in line with the reckless approach adopted by the Tories throughout the pandemic.

“It is important that at this point in the pandemic we maintain protections from the virus, particularly for the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Ending free testing and putting the costs on ordinary people who are already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis will act as a deterrent to people getting tested and could see an increase in the spread of the virus.

“It's crucial that we take independent, considered and sensible decisions so that we can safely reopen society for everyone.

“At the Assembly we have asked the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer to come before the health committee to set out their views on testing and the safest exit from the pandemic."