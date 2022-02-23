Weather plays havoc with Illuminate Festival

Outdoor events planned for tomorrow night as part of the Illuminate Festival taking place in Derry city centre have been cancelled.
Pointing out indoor events would go ahead as planned, a spokesperson said the decision was taken in the interests of safety.
The spokespeson said: “With more extreme weather conditions expected tomorrow the decision has been taken in the interests of both staff and the general public to cancel “Thursday evening’s Illuminate event.”
The indoor music programme will continue as planned.
The event will return, all being well, this Friday, running until Sunday next, February 27, from 6.00pm to 9.00pm.
Tomorrow night's cancellation follows last Sunday night's events being called off due high winds brought in by Storm Franklin.
