Derry family raising funds in memory of beloved daughter

The family of local girl, Dervla Curran, are raising funds in her memory a year on from her untimely death.

Dervla sadly passed away at the age of 20, on the 18th of February 2021, whilst studying at Portsmouth University where she was studying to be a paramedic.

Dervla's family and friends will take part in a hike of Mount Errigal in County Donegal on Saturday February 19 to raise money for counselling services for suicide, self-harm and bereavement therapy.

In a statement on the fundraiser, the family said, "On the 18th February 2021, our world was turned upside down with the loss of our precious Dervla.

"It is almost one year since her death, and we want to continue the legacy she left here on Earth.

"Our Dervla was studying to be a paramedic. Dervla was one of the strongest people we knew.

"She had been through so much with her mental health, and she was working hard to give back and to help others.

"We know Dervla would have been the most amazing paramedic. We want to raise awareness of suicide and let people know that it is ok not to be ok. We want people to know that they are not alone.

"As a family, we would like to thank everyone for their continued support over the past year. It hasn't gone unnoticed."

Over £2700 has already been raised, smashing the family's £1000 target, as donations flood in.

Thanking everyone for their generosity, Dervla's cousin, Emma, wrote on her Facebook: "Thank you again to everyone who has donated so far. We are completely blown away and I know our Dervla would be so proud."

To donate please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-our-dervla