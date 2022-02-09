Derren Brown's illusion show set to mesmerise Derry at Millennium Forum

Popular illusionist, Derren Brown, will perform at Derry's Millennium Forum in April this year as part of his SHOWMAN tour.

Derren wrote the show pre-lockdown but says the 2022 leg of the tour is still as applicable as before the pandemic, "Funnily enough the show is about how the things in life that feel most isolating actually tend to be the very things that we share. Then, this literal play-out of that idea happens, globally," he said.

"So that has remained at its heart - it has a gentle thread about how we share our human difficulties, and the value of remembering what’s important."

Derren said he can't wait to do the tour and engage with audiences again after the successful 2021 leg of the tour.

Derren continued: "I’m hugely looking forward to the tour. It’s such an enjoyable process, and I’m with the best bunch of people, and I get to have my days free, which is quite a luxury. My main personal challenge is to have things to occupy me during the day. It’s a great time to be writing, so I tend to concentrate on that.

"The 2021 leg, I think it had the best response of any show I’ve done. It’s lovely to know, and a happy thing to read people’s responses right after a show on Twitter, but ultimately, in order to do it night after night, I can only really be concerned about the relationship between me and the particular audience in front of me.

"I think about that; I think about whether I’m enjoying it and bringing to it what I must; I think about how I will spend my days; I think about how my little team are and whether they’re happy and doing a good job.

"It’s always hard for any performer in a relationship, leaving your partner at home to deal with all the day-to-day stuff while you’re off ‘having fun with your friends’. Navigating that takes up mental space too.

"Those are really all my concerns. As far as reviews go, if they all had the same grumble, I’m sure we’d look at changing what was obviously a problem. But as long as they’re all very happy, they don’t really take up any space in my head. Which is the best way."

Derren explains that the SHOWMAN is his most personal theatrical show to date, "It’s a real treat to do for exactly that reason. And to have people respond to it so well night after night makes it even more so."

Derren will be performing at the Millennium Forum on his SHOWMAN tour between Tuesday April 26 and Saturday April 30 2022.

Tickets are available at www.millenniumforum.co.uk