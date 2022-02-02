Derry car park to run pilot scheme allowing public to park cars at Queens Quay 

Sinn Féin Councillor, Conor Heaney, has welcomed confirmation of a pilot scheme to allow the public to use the council's staff car park along the Queens Quay riverfront, outside of council working hours.

Queens Quay car park, situated near the heart of the city centre, will provide additional parking spaces for the public as parking in the surrounding area remains a challenge.

The car park will also provide parking for those wishing to walk the popular route to Ebrington and across the bridges and provide easy access to nearby restaurants.

Councillor Heaney said: “We have seen in recent years how busy this area has become with hundreds of citizens using the walkway there night and day and also visiting the many cafes and restaurants in the area.

“At times parking there can be a premium so freeing up these spaces will make it a lot easier for motorists to access the area and increase the overall footfall.

"I look forward to the results of the pilot programme being brought back to committee which will hopefully lead to the public being able to access the spaces on a permanent basis."