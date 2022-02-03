John and Pat Hume commemorative textiles go on display at Magee

Members of the Hume family recently joined representatives from the Ulster University and the John and Pat Hume Foundation to launch the John and Pat Hume Commemorative Textiles on the university's Magee campus.

The textiles were commissioned by Conflict Textiles and the John Hume and Thomas P. O’Neill Chair in Peace at Ulster University and celebrate the life and tireless work of John and Pat Hume in contributing to peace in the North over several decades.

The textiles will be on display for a six-month period and members of the public are invited to view them in the library at Magee.

Speaking at the launch of the textile exhibition, Mo Hume, daughter of John and Pat Hume, said: “We are honoured that Conflict Textiles and the Hume/O'Neill Chair have commissioned these beautiful pieces in memory of our parents.

“Before she died, mum spoke at length to Roberta Bacic, the curator, as she found the work of Conflict Textiles truly inspiring.

"The fact that they are displayed in the Magee library where dad spent so much time and wrote the bulk of his Masters thesis, is particularly special for us. They both believed passionately in the power of education and were strong supporters of the Magee campus.

"We would also like to offer our deep appreciation to Deborah Stockdale and Linda Adams, the textile makers, for their outstanding work.”

John and Pat Hume's daughter, Mo, speaking at the unveiling of the commemorative textiles

Roberta Bacic, Conflict Textiles curator, said: “We are honoured to present these two stitched and embroidered portraits of John and Pat to the Hume family, the wider Derry community and beyond.

“It seems the appropriate time and occasion to celebrate their lives and humanity, close to their birthdays.

"We wanted to acknowledge John and Pat Hume’s absence via the powerful language of textiles; a language we have developed since 2008. As in their lifelong partnership of over 60 years, John and Pat’s presence will confront us, urging us to build on their work towards sustainable peace."

Dr Colin Davidson, Ulster University chancellor, who was in attendance at the launch, said: “Art of all mediums has a very powerful role to play in remembering and making sense of the past.

“I was delighted to unveil these latest textiles that pay such a creative tribute to a couple who brought such positive change to the lives of so many people across these islands. The use of textiles is particularly appropriate because the making of art with our hands has an impact that goes beyond the making of the piece.

"It has been a privilege to attend the Conflict Textiles exhibit and pay tribute to the Hume family.

The unveiling of the commemorative textiles

"When I look at these pieces of art I see love, hope, commitment, compassion, empathy and that’s everything that sums John and Pat Hume up.

"It is an honour for Ulster University to modestly continue John’s legacy through our establishment of the John Hume and Thomas P. O’Neill Chair in Peace on the Magee campus, held by Professor Brandon Hamber, who currently engages in peace-building work locally and internationally and indeed through our partnership with the John and Pat Hume Foundation which sees us together reach a new generation of youth leaders.”