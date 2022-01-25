Covid 19 - Visiting restrictions eased at Derry hospitals

Visiting restrictions at Derry's hospitals, including Altnagelvin and Waterside, have been eased.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust has suspended visiting to all its hospital sites and facilities due to the high rate of Covid-19 cases in the community.

However, the Trust this week eased those restrictions to allow for one visit, for one hour per day per patient. There will be some exceptions which will apply in some areas.

However, the Trust is urging those visiting to get tested for the virus. A Trust spokesperson said: “We treat the safety of our patients, staff and everyone attending our facilities with the utmost importance and therefore strongly recommend that anyone attending any of our facilities to visit a loved one, take a lateral flow test prior to attending.

“This will help to reduce the risk for all patients.

“ All infection and prevention control measures must be adhered to when visiting and this includes wearing a face mask properly which covers your nose and mouth at all times, in addition to proper hand washing and adhering to social distancing guidelines.”

Meanwhile, the Trust has issued a 'last call' for its mass vaccination centres.

The spokesperson said: “This week will see the closure of our mass vaccination Centres as our vaccine programme moves to the next phase, with an extensive schedule of localised mobile vaccine clinics planned right across the Western Trust area over the coming weeks.”

The final days for vaccinations at the Foyle Arena in Derry will be this Thursday (from 12 noon to 8.00pm) and Saturday (9.00am to 5.00pm).

Booked slots are available, walk-ins also welcome.

First dose, second dose and 'booster' jabs will be available.