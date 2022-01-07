Four prison officers off due to incidents

A burglary case at Derry Magistrate's Court was adjourned until February 3, 2022.
Derry Magistrate's Court heard today how a man on remand in Maghaberry had been involved in incidents in the last number of days that had resulted in four prison officers going off.
Ciaran Cregan (31) of no fixed abode is charged with burglary of a premises in Derry and a charge of criminal damage on December 3 last year.
He was due to appear at the local Magistrate's Court by videolink today but a prison officer asked the court was it necessary for Cregan to appear.
He told the court about the incidents and said if the court required Cregan to appear they had 'a team' to bring him but they would rather not produce him.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that it wasn't necessary for the defendant to appear and the case was adjourned until February 3.
