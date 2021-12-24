Search

24 Dec 2021

Local groups invited to help shape Ubuntu One World Festival

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Members of the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities are invited take part in a special steering group to help shape plans for the multi-cultural Ubuntu One World Festival, and develop multi-cultural activities and programmes within the Council area.

The one-day celebration has been running annually for the past seven years, celebrating different cultures and traditions from around the world though music, song, dance and the sharing of traditional cuisine.

Ubuntu has grown in momentum over the years and it is anticipated that it will continue to grow and develop, embracing all ethnic groups who have chosen to make Derry their home.

A popular element of the Spring Carnival programme held by Derry City & Strabane District Council, local BAME groups have always had a key role delivering the event.

A recent consultation revealed that stakeholders felt a steering group should be re-established to allow for further input and co-design opportunities.

The steering group will give feedback on this event and other Council services with a view to improving the delivery of programmes and events suited to a broad spectrum of ethnic communities.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Graham Warke, encouraged local community groups to get involved.

He said: “The Ubuntu One World Festival is a very popular event within the Spring Carnival programme, showcasing a wide array of cultures and traditions, and providing an opportunity to enjoy enriching new experiences and customs.

“Diversity is at the core of Ubuntu, so I would call on local groups to consider the important role they can play in ensuring the festival retains its global feel, and embraces all local ethnic communities.

“We want to enhance and develop Council's role in celebrating and supporting all communities, and would appreciate the input of all stakeholders in this steering group.”

All ideas are welcome and anyone interested in joining the steering group can get in contact with Council's Good Relations team by registering their name and contacts details with Pauline O'Neill via email: pauline.oneill@derrystrabane.com

Closing date for registering is Friday, January 21, 2022.

Local News

