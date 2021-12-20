Search

20 Dec 2021

New owners for Derry shopping centre

Derry-based investment and development company has acquired the city's Richmond Shopping Centre

New owners for Derry shopping centre

Richmond Shopping Centre, acquired by the Derry-based Martin Development group.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry-based investment and development company has acquired the city's Richmond Shopping Centre.

The Centre, situated in the heart of the city centre, comprises 40-plus retail units in over 150,000 square feet of space, has been purchased by the Martin Property Development Group.

Key occupiers of the Centre include JD Sports, New Look, Nando’s, Caffe Nero, Trespass, Lifestyle Sports and Bon Marche. 

The Derry News reported in June that the Centre had gone into receivership.

Martin Development Group director, Paul Martin, said they were 'delighted' to have acquired the Centre.

He added: “With the help of our fantastic legal team Gareth Planck  and  Corrina Cassidy  at Eversheds Sutherland we ex- changed unconditionally in five days and completed two days thereafter.

“We have spent around £100 million this year on new acquisitions and have further appetite in 2022 to add to our growing portfolio.”

Acquisitions by the Martin Group this year have included Garden Square Shopping Centre, Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire which comprises 170,000 square feet of retail and a 400 space multi-storey car park on 5.8 acres right by the train station. Fishergate Shopping Centre, Preston which comprised 350,000 square feet of retail space and an 800-space surface level car park on 10.5 acres at Preston Train Station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media