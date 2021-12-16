McLaughlin: MLAs no-show for child abuse debate was embarrassing

SDLP Executive Office Committee chair Sinéad McLaughlin has expressed her disappointment after an important meeting had to be halted on Wednesday due to a lack of quorum.

MLAs were being briefed by Fiona Ryan, the Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse, when the committee meeting had to be stopped as only three MLAs remained present.

Ms McLaughlin apologised to victims following the meeting and said she was embarrassed at the message sent out to them by the MLAs who did not attend.

Foyle MLA Ms McLaughlin said: “It’s deeply disappointing that an important Executive Office Committee meeting had to be halted on Wednesday because not enough MLAs were present.

“Even more disheartening was this happened when we were receiving a briefing in relation to survivors of institutional childhood abuse.

“I am embarrassed by what took place today – it should never have happened. What kind of message does this send out to survivors, who have been often left feeling let down and abandoned during their quest for truth and justice?

“We were dealing with issues around an apology and redress at this meeting, which need to proceed with the utmost urgency.

“Victims should not have to wait a minute longer and certainly not because MLAs did not turn up to committee, or left during a presentation.

“While I understand the time of year and many MLAs have busy schedules it's completely unacceptable that this happened.

“When someone signs up to be an MLA they accept they have certain responsibilities and duties they must carry out – they can’t pick and choose what suits them.

“Being an MLA is a unique privilege and the least we can do for our constituents is to show up and do the job we were elected to do.”

Ms Ryan said survivors' groups had told her the abrupt closure of the meeting had caused “deep hurt”.

She said: “If you had to sum this up, missed opportunity would be the term that you would apply.

“For many of them (victims) it's a reminder of how they've been treated their whole life.

“Their pain, their anguish, their experience going unacknowledged and being minimised.”

Ms Ryan said that she acknowledged the apology issued by Sinéad McLaughlin.

She added: “I think the fact that the committee has issued an apology and is, as I understand, looking actively to reconvene this meeting will go some way to actually ameliorating what happened yesterday.”

One of the absent MLAs when Ms McLaughlin had to close the meeting was Sinn Féin Foyle MLA, Pádraig Delargy who had to leave due to illness.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Pádraig Delargy attended the meeting but, during the meeting he took ill and had to leave immediately.

“He has subsequently had to rearrange all other appointments and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“Sinn Féin was, however, represented throughout the meeting.”

Meanwhile, Ms McLaughlin has now re-arranged the meeting for Friday, December 17.

She said: “After yesterday’s meeting had to be halted due to a lack of quorum, I spent the evening speaking with victims and it was very clear they had been deeply hurt by what happened at committee.

“These people have been through so much over the years, they have had to fight long and hard, first to get an inquiry into what happened to them and then for adequate compensation. Now, with light at the end of the tunnel, victims were left feeling snubbed by what took place.

“No MLA should ever contribute to the negative experience of victims and it’s deeply regrettable this was the case.

“After much engagement with victims and the commissioner I thought the best way forward was to reconvene this meeting as quickly as possible to give MLAs the opportunity to right this wrong and to show some of us are willing to do all we can to help victims in their quest for justice.

“This whole sorry episode highlights the need for greater care and sensitivity from our MLAs when carrying out their duties.

“I know Christmas is nearly upon us and we all have extremely busy constituency offices, but MLAs must remain fully engaged with our full breadth of duties and our committee responsibilities.

“I hope victims will be encouraged by my attempt to quickly rectify this situation and that lessons will be learnt to ensure we never find ourselves in this position again.”